Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Have a 'Client List' and Died by Suicide, DOJ and FBI Issues Final Verdict Putting an End to Conspiracy Theories

Infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not have a so-called "client list" and was not murdered during his brief time in a Manhattan jail, a joint investigation by the Justice Department and the FBI has reportedly concluded, putting an end to years of speculation and numerous conspiracy theories.

The investigation also found no proof that Epstein engaged in blackmail involving high-profile figures, according to a memo obtained by Axios. The Trump administration is gearing up to release a video to support these conclusions about Epstein's 2019 death, which has fueled numerous conspiracy theories. The probe also concluded that there were no doubts that the convicted sex offender died by suicide.

No More Doubts

"He's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in late May. The video aligns with the medical examiner's post-mortem ruling that Epstein died by suicide, according to the memo.

However, Epstein's family disputed those findings and consulted a forensic pathologist, who concluded that the evidence pointed more strongly toward homicide.

The memo mentions that, aside from his associate Ghislaine Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses—no one else involved in the Epstein case will face charges.

President Donald Trump had vowed to release the so-called "client list" during his reelection campaign which now appears to have been debunked,

Trump has maintained that he never visited Epstein's infamous private island, where scores of underage girls and young women were allegedly exploited.

However, he did claim that "a lot of people did," and expressed his willingness to expose them.

In February, Trump's Justice Department released Epstein's contact list as part of a long-anticipated batch of documents linked to the infamous sex offender.

The list included several well-known figures, such as former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, actor Alec Baldwin, and musician Mick Jagger. However, the highly publicized release was slammed by many, as it revealed minimal new details about Epstein's case.

End of All Conspiracy Theories

Epstein's death just 36 days after entering the Metropolitan Correctional Center has fueled widespread conspiracy theories for nearly ten years, including speculation that powerful people he may have had damaging information on were behind his alleged murder.

The disgraced mogul was first convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from minors and was subsequently registered as a sex offender.

Epstein served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence in a county jail, where he was physically present only one day a week, spending the remaining six days on "work release."

In 2014, Virginia Giuffre claimed in a sworn affidavit that she was trafficked and forced to act as a "sex slave" for several years by Epstein and Maxwell, both for their own exploitation and that of others—including Prince Andrew, who still denies the allegations.

Giuffre's shocking claims led to a wave of other victims coming forward with their own stories.

At the time of his death in 2019, Epstein was awaiting trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.