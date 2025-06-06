FACT CHECK: Is This a Real Photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Partying with Underage Girls?

A photo shared online that appears to show President Donald Trump posing with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and young girls has fueled wild theories. The photo appeared hours after Musk went on a tirade against Trump, accusing him of hiding details from the public about Epstein because revealing the truth would expose Trump's own involvement.

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk posted on X after the multi-hour tirade against the president. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files." Since then, several photos claiming Trump and Epstein together have gone viral online. However, this particular photo is completely fake and was circulated on social media to spread misinformation.

AI-Altered Image

On June 5, 2025, a photo began circulating on X claiming to show Trump with Epstein and a young girl in a crop top. A reverse image search on Google revealed that the photo had been posted across multiple platforms, including Reddit, Threads, Facebook, and various Chinese-language forums and websites.

The same photo was posted once last year also.

The photo sparked debate among social media users with many claiming the photo was real.

One user pointed out how difficult it had been to locate the image online just two weeks earlier.

Skepticism about the photo is understandable, as there are several signs it may have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Many noted visual inconsistencies, such as deformities in the girl's hand and irregularities in the sleeve of Trump's jacket.

In addition, a reverse image search led to a full-sized version of the viral image.

Major Flaws

In the original version of the photo, further scrutiny revealed additional unmistakable signs suggesting that the photo was artificially manipulated. Examples of these anomalies included the deformed faces of people in the background, Trump appearing to have only one leg, and Epstein seemingly dissolving into the couch.

Several social media users started taking the photo seriously because they saw only half of the original image. The complete photo looks hilarious. Also, some celebrities initially took the photo seriously and reposted it, which added fuel to the fire.

However, it can be concluded that the image is completely fake and was posted to spread misinformation.

In February, the Justice Department released over 100 pages of his phone records and flight logs as part of a "Phase One" release, which left many online investigators disappointed due to the lack of explosive details.

Epstein's association with Trump has been public knowledge for years, with footage and photos showing them together at social events in the 1990s. The initial set of DOJ documents included Trump's name in the flight records, along with mentions of some of his family members — such as his first wife Ivana and daughter Ivanka — listed among Epstein's contacts.

Advisors have quietly admitted that Trump's association with Epstein will probably come up again when more documents are released — though they maintain that the files don't contain any claims of misconduct by the president.