Georgia School Shooting: At Least Two Dead after Gunman Opens Fire Inside School Before He Is Arrested

At least two people were dead, and multiple victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning after a gunman opened fire at a high school in northeastern Georgia. Apalachee High School in Winder, located in Barrow County, 25 miles west of Athens, was placed on hard lockdown as the gunman continued firing inside the building.

Police cordoned off the area, and by around 11:30 a.m., students were being released, the spokesperson confirmed. Dozens of police vehicles from various agencies filled the grounds outside the high school as officers coordinated students in the athletic field area. Georgia State police said they are responding to an 'active scene' but did not provide additional details.

Active Shooter Inside Georgia School

The Barrow County Sheriff's office told USA Today that there was an "active shooter situation" at the school, and all schools in the district were placed on lockdown as a "precautionary measure."

Police also confirmed that one person has been taken into custody, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

A source told CNN that patients with gunshot wounds related to the incident were being treated.

Heavily armed police officers were seen entering the school while students were evacuated to the football stadium.

At least one student was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, the largest hospital in northern Georgia, after being loaded onto a stretcher and placed into a medic helicopter.

Images from the scene show several ambulances and police vehicles stationed outside the school.

FBI Atlanta has confirmed that it is aware of the situation and is assisting local law enforcement.

Panic Situation

Paniced parents were seen gathered outside the school, with many appearing to be in touch with their children. The district announced that they are allowing students to be picked up by their parents and guardians.

Live footage shows a student hunched over under a cover beside nearby ambulances.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

Apalachee High School, one of two high schools in the district, serves approximately 1,900 students.

It's a developing story.