Kinaya Willis: Georgia DA Fani Willis' Pregnant Daughter Arrested for Driving With Suspended License Amid Trump Election Interference Case

The daughter of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was reportedly arrested last month for allegedly of driving with a suspended license. Kinaya Willis, 25, the daughter of the district attorney leading the criminal election interference case against the former president, was arrested in Tyrone, Georgia, on August 24.

Kinaya, who is pregnant, was pulled over after police saw her using a cellphone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima, according to an incident report obtained by the Daily Mail. According to the incident report, Kinaya initially tried to avoid arrest by telling the officer that she was using her cellphone "due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy."

Breaking All the Rules

Kinaya claimed she was "unaware" that her license had been revoked on May 13 for the same violation. Following Kinaya's arrest, her mother arrived at the scene to secure her daughter's 2010 Nissan Altima.

"Willis's mother later arrived on scene to take possession of her vehicle," the report states.

Kinaya was taken to the Fayette County Jail and charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Her mugshot was taken at the facility, located about 30 minutes south of her mother's Atlanta office, before she was released.

Kinaya is scheduled for an arraignment on October 24 in Tyrone Municipal Court. If found guilty, she could face a minimum of two days in jail, a $500 fine, and a six-month extension of her license suspension, according to the outlet.

Willis' extensive interference case against Trump has been on hold since June as the Georgia Court of Appeals considers the former president's attempt to disqualify the 52-year-old district attorney.

In March, Trump and eight of his co-defendants requested the Georgia appeals court to hear their claims, accusing Willis of prosecutorial misconduct due to her connection with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Embattled Attorney

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee previously ruled that the embattled district attorney could continue on the case as long as her former lover, Nathan Wade, stepped down, which he later did.

Trump's appeal aims to overturn McAfee's decision before the case proceeds to trial. The appeals court is expected to hear arguments regarding the disqualification effort in December, well after the November 5 presidential election.

Willis has been subjected to several investigations initiated by state and federal lawmakers, focusing on her alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and her relationship with Nathan Wade since she secured the grand jury indictment against Trump and 18 others last August.

Trump, 78, along with his 13 remaining co-defendants, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges accusing them of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law in an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.