George Obregon: Disturbing Moment Nardo Wick's Entourage Brutally Beats Fan Who Asked for Photo Leaving Him with Brain Bleed, Concussion as Rapper Blasts Crew

A young fan who wanted a photo with Florida rapper Nardo Wick was violently assaulted by members of the musician's entourage on Monday night, leaving the man with a concussion and a brain bleed. George Obregon, 20, is in critical but stable condition after a severe beating outside Club Skye in Tampa.

The incident occurred after a performance by Wick on Tuesday, WFLA reported. Wich has said that he is "mad" at his crew after watching the appalling video and claimed that he didn't know about the incident. He has since apologized to Obregon amid growing pressures to give cops the names of the crew members who beat the fan

Beaten to Pulp

According to Obregon's family, he was hospitalized in critical condition with a severe concussion and brain bleed after being violently attacked by companions of Wick, 21, whose real name is Horace Bernard Walls III.

The assault took place when the fan approached Wick around 1:15 am after his performance at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida, as reported by the police.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Obregon approaching Wick's entourage with the hopes of meeting his "favorite artist".

Obregon, who had VIP tickets for the concert, was blindsided and rendered unconscious by a member of Wick's entourage, the disturbing footage circulating on social media shows.

While Obregon was immobilized, leaning against a wall, a second man delivered at least three more punches as the defenseless fan fell and his head bounced off the ground.

"I want everyone to see what these mother f—ers did to my son," George's mother Michelle Obregon said on Monday. "At no point was my son aggressive at no f—in point did he show any sign of harm! My son wanted a stupid f—kin picture with his favorite artist! And This is what he gets! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!

"Anyone who knows my son knows he is the sweetest and gentlest kid ever. No drugs, alcohol, gang, nothing! I am dying here and my f—kin heart is hurting so bad I am sick to (my) stomach. I can't stay quiet."

"It's not like we were running or anything," Obregon's friend and witness Connor Villa told TMZ. "George is just walking toward Nardo with his phone up then the guys that were around him, they didn't hit him at first. They just kind of looked at him. He's like 'hey, can I get a picture?' Then out of nowhere, the guy hit him from the side."

Wick Under Pressure

Following the incident, Nardo Wick addressed the incident on social media, condemning the violent actions, saying that he can't "control the actions of another grown man."

The rapper wrote: "I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet.

"I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me.

"I can't control another grown man actions, I ain't know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened.

"I tried to stop it as you can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don't condone in what happened at all dat s**t ain't gangsta or cool in no type of way."

Now, pressure is building on Wick after Tampa police released images of two members of his entourage who allegedly brutally assaulted Obregon.

However, Wick's campaign has claimed that the two men involved in the assault are not part of his security team and are not "directly connected to Nardo."

Connor Villa, a friend who was with Obregon, told CBS Tampa Bay that after the portion shown in the social media clip, the two assailants got into Wick's car and left with him.

"After the video stops, Nardo, the artist, rips the one person who was hitting George off and tells everyone to get in the car, the guys who hit him and everyone got in the car,' Villa told the station.

"I run over to tend to my friend and he's sitting up against the wall and is non-responsive... It's just something that was supposed to be so fun. Us having a great time trying to meet one of our favorite artists turned into something I'll never forget."