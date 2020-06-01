Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin reportedly has been put on suicide watch after his arrest in the death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that his wife, a former beauty queen, Kellie Chauvin has filed for divorce.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

The George Floyd death video shows the 46-year-old black suspect on the ground moaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to officer Derek Chauvin who has his knee on the man's neck has sparked massive unrest in the United States.

After his arrest, Derek Chauvin had to undergo thorough checks including a cavity search at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minnesota where he is being kept.

Prison officials at St Paul told TMZ that the former Minneapolis PD officer is now "effectively on suicide watch" with 24/7 video surveillance on him.

The Prison authorities have installed a camera inside Derek Chauvin's prison cell and he is also subject to in-person checks every 15 minutes.

Sources have claimed that Chauvin is "effectively" on suicide watch in Ramsey County Jail in St Paul, Minnesota, reports TMZ. Derek Chauvin is allowed out of his cell only for an hour for recreation time when he allowed to walk around in an enclosed area, otherwise, he is kept in the cell for 23 hours a day.

Amidst his involvement in the death of George Floyd, there have been claims that Denver Chauvin is a Trump supporter.

Hundreds of users on social media have shared images of what claims to show Derek Chauvin wearing a red cap that says: "Make Whites Great Again" and attending a Donald Trump rally in October have been widely shared.

The 44-year-old Minneapolis Police officer now has also lost the support of his wife, a former beauty queen, Kellie Chauvin.

"She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death", Kellie Chauvin's attorneys said in a statement released online. Kellie, a mother of two from her previous marriage was Mrs. Minnesota 2018 winner who married Chauvin around 2010.

In a statement released by Sekula Law Offices on behalf of Kellie and her family, her attorneys said: "She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin".

According to a statement released by a Minneapolis lawyer, Derek Chauvin's wife, Kellie Chauvin, "is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."