The wife of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, has filed for divorce. "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death", a statement released by Kellie Chauvin's attorneys said. Kellie is a former Mrs. Minnesota winner who married Chauvin around 2010.

Her decision came right after Chauvin was arrested and charged with the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old African American man. Chauvin was captured on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he gasped for breath.

In a statement released by Sekula Law Offices on behalf of Kellie and her family, her attorneys said: "She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin". Attorneys who spoke to her and her family said she is "devastated" by Floyd's death and her "sympathy" lies with his family, loved ones and "everyone who is grieving this tragedy," CBS Minnesota reported.

Although she doesn't have any children from her current marriage, but has two children from her late husband Kujay Xiong. She has requested for "safety and privacy" for her children, parents and the extended family. It isn't clear for how long she was married to him.

Meeting and Marrying 'Gentleman' Chauvin

She met Derek at Hennepin County Medical Center where she worked as a radiologist and he had brought a suspect for a health check. It is the same medical center where Floyd was declared as dead, DailyMail reported. The couple married in around 2010.

She won the Mrs. Minnesota contest in 2018. In an interview, she raved about her husband, saying that he's a gentleman who opens the door for her, puts her coat on and is a "softie". After winning the 2018 contest, she went to Las Vegas in 2019 for the national round of the contest.

She had a police complaint filed against her in 2005 for writing a bad check at a grocery store for $42.24. Although the complaint was filed in January, she did not pay the amount until July after a police complaint was made against her in August. She later paid the bills and the matter was dismissed. As a matter of fact, her husband strangled Floyd as the latter paid with a counterfeit $20 bill at a store.

'Depraved Mind With no Regard for Human Lives'

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, NBC News reported. A third-degree murder means that an offender didn't mean to kill the victim, but perpetrated an act dangerous to others and displayed a depraved mind with no regard for human lives. The offence is punishable with 25 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Chauvin and three other police officers were fired after Floyd's death due to officers' heavy-handedness. The ex-cop knelt on Floyd's neck as he struggled for air. The cop strangled him for more than eight minutes, including two-and-a-half minutes after he passed out. Bystanders captured his ordeal on their cameras. The whole incident was recorded on the officer's ' body cameras as well.

Floyd's demise led to massive protests and riots in several parts of the country. The incident has been condemned by the leaders and common citizens, alike. On Friday, President Donald Trump, who described Floyd's death as a "terrible thing", said that he has spoken to his family, CBS News reported.