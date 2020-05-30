Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a video kneeling over George Floyd has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The announcement of the arrest of Derek Chauvin, who has become the center of the mass protests in Minneapolis where rioters have burned down buildings, was announced by John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Friday.

Harrington said that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

"We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we did not have all that we needed," Freeman said reported CBS Minnesota.

"This is by far the fastest that we've ever charged a police officer," Freeman added.

There is no clarity on what specific pieces of evidence and which one specifically was needed to file charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in a press conference announced that Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. More charges are expected to be framed against Officer Chauvin.

It is not clear if the other three Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng who also have been fired are in custody as well or not.

Mayor Jacob Frey Watched Floyd Video for Five Minutes and said Why isn't Derek Chauvin in Jail

Even as Mayor Jacob Frey requested for the deployment of the Minnesota National Guards, he since the start has been in support of the arrest of the MPD Officer Derek Chauvin.

"He'd be alive today if he were white," Mayor Jacob Frey had said during a press conference. "I'm not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone."

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If I had done it, or if you had done it, we would be behind bars right now," Mayor had said

I Can't Breathe, George Floyd said While Vomiting Blood

The George Floyd video captured begins with the 46-year-old black suspect on the ground moaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to officer Derek Chauvin who has his knee on the man's neck.

"Please," the man pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.

In the video, a woman can be heard telling the cops that blood is coming out of the suspect's mouth.

Derek Chauvin Trump Supporter

There has been a narrative that has been widely shared on social media that Derek Chauvin is a Trump supporter.

Images of what claims to show Derek Chauvin wearing a red cap that says: "Make Whites Great Again" and attending a Donald Trump rally in October have been widely shared.

It now has been established that both the images are fake and none of the officers of MPD had attended Trump rally.