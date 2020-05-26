The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been assigned the case to investigate the death of a Black man, who according to a viral video died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the neck of the suspect pressed to the ground close to seven minutes.

Even though the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday claimed that the man died due to a medical condition contrary to all claims, a widely circulated video proves otherwise.

The video of the incident that was shot on Monday night shows an MPD officer kneeing the suspect to the ground for at least seven minutes, even though the Black man kept pleading that he was unable to breathe.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey severely criticized the police action and alluding to the graphic footage, said Tuesday: "I believe what I saw, and what I saw was wrong at every level."

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," Mayor Frey added.

According to the police, they were responding to a "forgery in progress" when they apprehended the suspect sitting on top of a blue car.

The MPD officers said that the Black male who was in his 40s was under the influence and when he was asked to step out of his car, he physically resisted the officers.

"Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance," according to the statement.

The man died soon after, the statement said, adding: "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. ... Body-worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

The FBI now will lead the investigation due to the possible civil rights violation, while the two officers have been "relieved of duty status."

They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy #POLICEBRUTALITY Posted by Darnella Frazier on Monday, 25 May 2020

Shocking Video Shows the Final Moment of the Suspect

The video, captured by an onlooker identified as Darnella Frazier, begins with the suspected, who is black, moaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to the officer who has his knee on the man's neck. The officer is white.

"Please," the man pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan. An officer keeps insisting he get in the car, while the man repeatedly says he can't.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.

Frazier, who took the video, wrote on Facebook: "They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy #POLICEBRUTALITY."

In the video, an onlooker can be heard telling the cops that blood is coming out of the suspect's mouth.

Several other passersby can also be heard asking the cops not to get so harsh with the man.