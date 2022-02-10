Gazpacho Police! Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Trolled after Confusing Spanish Soup Gazpacho with Gestapo [WATCH]

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene became a laughing "stock" and a subject for trolls on Wednesday after she confused gazpacho with the Nazi Gestapo. In a major gaffe, Greene unintentionally used the word 'gazpacho,' which is a cold Spanish soup when she meant to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of deploying Capitol Police as Nazi 'gestapos' to eavesdrop on GOP lawmakers.

In an interview with One America News on Wednesday, the Republican Georgia congresswoman said that the US Capitol Police (USCP) are being used as "political pawns," and that Pelosi is "sending them into our offices" to take pictures and snoop around.

Big Gaffe

Greene mixed up the chilled tomato soup and Nazi Germany's secret police force while slamming the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. And while doing so she made the major gaffe.

"Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag," Greene said to OAN. "But now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staffs, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives."

Greene also said that Pelosi is also making the police question guests who want to meet with members of Congress. She insisted that she does not believe the offenders are members of the USCP's "rank and file."

"They're even checking into people that go to our events outside of Washington," she said. "So everything is completely out of control."

"This government has turned into something that it was never meant to be and it's time to make it end."

That said, Greene didn't say why she believed Pelosi would create a police agency based on gazpacho soup, or why she felt it would conduct such extensive surveillance at the core of American democracy.

Targeted by Social Media

The gaffe went viral on Twitter, prompting a slew of jokes, many of which referenced Seinfeld's classic "Soup Nazi" humor.

"Gazpacho is a cold tomato soup. Gestapo is the Nazi police force. Neither of these things are right," tweeted political journalist Jake Sherman.

"How dare MTG blame Gazpacho, when we all know that Vichyssoise Violence is the real culprit," said podcast host Emily Brandwin.

"NO COLD SOUP FOR YOU!," one person tweeted.

"I'm all FOR the Gazpacho Police. It's my favorite soup, and dammit, someone needs to root out all the bad versions," wrote another twitter user.

"I guess revenge is not the only dish best served cold," wrote yet another user.

Some also took are comments quite seriously and were harsh in their reactions. "The problem isn't that she doesn't know the difference between gazpacho and gestapo. The problem is that she doesn't know the difference between the Holocaust and a public health campaign," tweeted California Representative Judy Chu.

Gazpacho is a cold vegetable soup that originated in Spain and has since spread throughout the world. It's popular in Spain and Portugal, especially in the summer because it's cool.

On the other hand, Gestapo, short for Geheime Staatspolizei, was Nazi Germany's secret police as well as parts of German-occupied Europe.

Greene made light of the gaffe after it was brought to her attention by the media and her detractors.

Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer passed on the following statement from the congresswoman: "No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash."