Mason Greenwood Arrested: Man United Suspends Footballer After Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Rape, Assault

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following a series of "social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence". Greater Manchester Police said "we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault". The man in question is none other than Greenwood.

Greenwood has been accused of assault by a woman, reportedly his ex-girlfriend, who has posted several frightening pictures of major injuries she alleges she received at the hands of the Manchester United player. Manchester United has since announced that Greenwood, 20, will not play or train till investigations are over.

Rough Play

Police crime scene investigation vans were seen parked outside Greenwood's house in Bowdon, Greater Manchester. The footballer was arrested after a woman, reportedly his ex- girlfriend Harriet Robson, uploaded a series of photos along with a video and a voice note to her Instagram story, including one of her lips badly bleeding and several bruises to her face, body and thighs.

In the video, blood is also seen flowing from the woman's mouth, while the caption read: "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me." The woman's story also included an audio clip that depicted a disturbing scene involving a female voice communicating with a male voice.

Although the posts have since been deleted form the Instagram story, police started an investigation, following which Greenwood was arrested for questioning. The footballer hasn't yet responded to the social media posts.

Greater Manchester police have opened an investigation after being made aware of "online social media photographs and videos posted by a woman describing incidents of physical assault," according to a spokeswoman. However, police haven't name the woman although reports are that it is Harriet Robson.

Career in Jeopardy

However, even before Greenwood was arrested, Manchester United suspended him. The club in a statement said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

In a second statement United confirmed Greenwood's suspension. "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

A statement from Greater Manchester police read: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Greenwood, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising up through the ranks of the United academy. He presently makes around $90,000 a week but now his career for England swings in balance.

News of Greenwood's suspension and arrest is also likely to put his lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike at risk. Yesterday a spokesman for the sports brand said they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" and would be "closely monitoring the situation."

That said, the social media posts were online for just a few hours before being deleted.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman's father believes his daughter's Instagram account has been hacked. The woman's father, a firm director, 61, condemned the charges as "dreadful" while speaking from his Â£1 million house in a posh Cheshire community.

He explained, "I'm just coming to terms with it."

"As a father, you don't want to know that your daughter is going through anything like this." She is heartbroken. She is, nevertheless, safe. It's now in the hands of the cops."

Meanwhile, the woman's older sister told The Sun that the revelation had startled her and that the audio tape published online was "disturbing."