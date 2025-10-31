Gayle King Leaving 'CBS Mornings' and Likely to Depart Network Amid Sweeping Changes Under Bari Weiss

Gayle King is reportedly preparing to leave CBS News, with the anchor expected to step away from the network's morning show amid sweeping changes being implemented under Bari Weiss's leadership.

The 70-year-old anchor, who has been a fixture on 'CBS Mornings' (and its earlier versions) since 2012, is expected to step away from the show next year when her contract expires in May, according to Variety. However, King might not be leaving CBS completely. The network is reportedly considering offering her a new deal to create and host special shows — much like the arrangement made with former 'CBS Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell. However, nothing is clear as of now.

Silent Departure

The unexpected news comes amid a major shakeup at CBS News led by Weiss. Her overhaul has brought significant budget cuts, the cancellation of two streaming shows, and roughly 100 staff layoffs. Among those affected are eight on-air correspondents and hosts.

King's current contract is due to expire in May. However, a source familiar with the matter said that nothing has been finalized yet, and King hasn't made any concrete decisions about what she plans to do next.

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future," the network told the magazine in a statement.

Another insider shared that King doesn't see eye to eye with Weiss politically.

Meanwhile, former "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell continues to work with the network as a senior correspondent, making appearances on several CBS shows even after stepping down from her anchor role in January.

King first joined CBS News in 2011 as a co-host of "CBS This Morning", which was later rebranded as "CBS Mornings" in 2021. She has remained the show's leading anchor ever since, sharing the desk with Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

A Lot Still Unclear

Rumors about King's future with the network started swirling back in May, when insiders claimed her reported $10 million-plus salary was hard to justify given the show's lackluster ratings. "This could be Gayle's last year," one media insider told The New York Post at the time.

Talk about her potential exit resurfaced this week after Paramount — CBS's new parent company — officially confirmed the major layoffs and budget cuts that staffers had been anticipating for weeks.

"This is just such an enormously difficult day for so many people who have given years of their lives to this company," Weiss, 41, reportedly said during a morning editorial call on Wednesday.

"This really is a bloodbath," one CBS News staffer said, describing how the recent cuts have swept through nearly every part of the newsroom.

Several well-known faces have also been caught up in the wave of layoffs in recent months — including late-night host Stephen Colbert, "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson, and "CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson.