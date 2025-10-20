Gunman Opens Fire Inside Oklahoma State University Dorm, Leaving at Least Three Wounded During Homecoming Weekend

An active shooter opened fire in a dorm at Oklahoma State University on Sunday morning, injuring three people during the school's homecoming weekend. Police said the shooting took place early Sunday morning inside a residence hall on the Stillwater, Oklahoma campus. At least one of the victims is a student.

All the victims had been at an off-campus party Saturday night that later continued in the dorms during the early hours of the morning, according to authorities and multiple reports. "At approximately 3:40 a.m., the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East residential hall after shooting victims reported the incident," the official OSU Police and Safety account wrote on X.

Bloodbath In Campus

"There were multiple victims, one of which is known to be an OSU student. All are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa," the statement continued, citing OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner.

"Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East where the shooting occurred," the statement concluded.

Authorities haven't yet released any details about the suspect, the motive, or how many shots were fired.

The incident took place during Oklahoma State's homecoming weekend, famously celebrated as "America's Greatest Homecoming."

Shooters at Large

No arrests have been made so far as police have launched a massive manhunt. Tens of thousands of fans had gathered in Stillwater to watch the Oklahoma State Cowboys face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at nearby T. Boone Pickens Stadium, just steps away from where the shooting occurred.

This year's homecoming carried added weight, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2015 parade attack.

Back then, four people were killed and 47 were injured when Adacia Avery Chambers intentionally drove her car into the crowd watching the parade.