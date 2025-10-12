Four Dead and 20 Others Injured After Mass Shooting Erupts at South Carolina Bar, Suspects Still at Large

At least four people were killed and 20 others were injured, including four who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting at a bar early Sunday morning, authorities in South Carolina said. The harrowing incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill in St. Helena Island, roughly two hours from Charleston.

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd gathered and several people wounded by gunfire, the sheriff's department said. All four victims were found dead at the scene after one shooter opened fire on the crowd.

Bloodbath at Bar

Hundreds of people had gathered at the bar, which the restaurant's website describes as "a hub of warmth and friendship in the heart of our beloved community." As chaos broke out, several victims and witnesses fled to nearby homes and businesses, desperately seeking safety, police said.

Beaufort County EMS rushed four critically injured victims to a nearby hospital, while four others were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities added that around two dozen more people who had been shot made their own way to local hospitals for treatment.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said investigators are now looking into several "persons of interest" and urged anyone with information to come forward and help with the case. "This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone," the department said.

"We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all the victims and their loved ones."

St. Helena Island is known for its peaceful, "rural character," with plenty of farming, shrimping, and fishing opportunities, according to Visit Beaufort.

The island is dotted with family-run restaurants known for serving locally grown produce and freshly caught seafood.

Peaceful Island Turns Chaotic

It's also an important center of Gullah and Geechee culture—rooted in the heritage of Central and West Africans who were enslaved on the Sea Islands. The community continues to honor its Creole language, rich folk traditions, and unique food customs.

Willie's Bar and Grill is deeply connected to that spirit, recently hosting a Gullah Art Expo just weeks before the tragedy, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The shooting comes just weeks after another shooting at a busy waterfront restaurant in Southport, North Carolina.

Authorities say the suspect, Nigel Edge, 39, was arrested after allegedly opening fire at the American Fish Company restaurant, a popular spot for tourists, on September 27.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots before Edge allegedly escaped along the Intracoastal Waterway toward Oak Island—about 40 minutes from Wilmington—in what officials called a "premeditated attack."

Three people lost their lives, and six others were injured in the horrifying incident.

Police said Edge acted alone and was carrying an assault rifle at the time. Several additional weapons were later discovered in his vehicle.