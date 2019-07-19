Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sure seem to be enjoying wedded bliss. The pair isn't shy about public displays of affection as they locked lips for all to see.

Reportedly, the pair was photographed looking madly in love while sharing a kiss over lunch on their honeymoon. While grabbing a bite to eat in Positano, Italy, Joe Jonas could be seen planting a passionate kiss on the lips of the Game of Thrones star. But the PDA didn't stop there, Joe Jonas seemed to be having a real hard time trying to keep his hands off Sophie.

During the rest of their meal, Joe was seen planting a kiss on Sophie's hands, and she enjoyed herself an Italian espresso.

"Sophie and Joe are having the time of their lives on their romantic honeymoon getaway," an insider to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. And it looks like the vacation is doing wonders for Sophie, who had confessed to Dr. Phil recently that she really needed a break. "They have both been working so hard for so long and have been so focused on their careers that they really needed this time away to just enjoy married life."

The pair looks adorable together and so in love, which begs the question, are they planning to expand their family? "[Sophie] wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family," a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Well, that is a reasonable move, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are young and at the peak of their respective careers, so if they need to concentrate on work they should. You can check out the pics here: