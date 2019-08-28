Sophie Turner is quite the fangirl. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress went wild at the 2019 VMAs. Sophie Turner couldn't seem to keep her excitement in control.

Reportedly, the Game of Thrones star shared behind the scenes moments from the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, congratulating her husband Joe Jonas on the Jonas Brothers' victory in the Best Pop category.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen" Turner wrote in the caption for the series of photos. The trio reportedly won for their song "Sucker," which was the first single they released together since disbanding in 2013.

Sophie took the opportunity to pose with a number of stars at the ceremony. Apparently, in one photo, the Emmy-nominated actress recreated her tea moment, the star posed as if she were sipping tea with U.S. Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and in another shot shares a hug with Lizzo — whom she declared queen in her caption's hashtags.

Morgan seemed to reciprocate the love and commented on the post, "That's the mthrfucking tea ." Sansa Stark could not keep her poise as she got utterly excited while watching Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's performance of their steamy collaboration "Señorita," cheering for the two singers to kiss.

Sophie Turner recently appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the movie did not fare well but it doesn't look like it seems to be dampening Sophie Turner's spirits. The actress is having fun enjoying life regardless of how her post Game of Thrones career might go. You can check out the pics here: