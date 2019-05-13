Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" and untitled finale episode 6 have already been leaked on several Reddit's sub-threads but the second last episode of HBO's fantasy drama series has also made its way on several torrent websites, few minutes after it officially aired.

Game of Thrones episodes have leaked online on multiple times. Right after episode 4 "The Last of Starks" aired last Sunday night, hackers uploaded screenshots of episode 5 and 6 on several Reddit sub-threads. The leaked screenshots spoiled several major deaths but at the same time, several fans called it the worst ending of all time. Few have even compared its ending with the ending of LOST.

Soon after the episode 5 "The Bells" of Game of Thrones season 8 aired on HBO and other streaming services, the torrent links were made available for the users to download illegally. As of now, 720p prints are available but as the day will pass, there will be full-HD prints for the users to download.

As we have mentioned in the past, illegal downloads are considered as a crime in most of the countries and torrent files of Game of Thrones usually contains malware that may damage your personal securities. Fans are advised not to go for the illegal content.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" features the second greatest war of the series. It has finally brought Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen on Cersei Lannister's doorstep to fight for the throne. Whereas, as we all have seen from the released promo, Daenerys Targaryen has flown back to dragonstone where she is grieving the loss of her second dragon, Rhaegal.

While talking about dragons, there are several theories swirling online that Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Drogon, went to Meereen or some other distant place and gave birth to another dragon. As per several recent speculations, Daario Naharis is going to fly one dragon to King's Landing and support Daenerys in her fight against Cersei Lannister. You have to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" to learn more about Daenerys' dragons and its babies. The episode legally streamed earlier today on HBO and other streaming services like Hotstar and Sky Atlantic.