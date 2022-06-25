Gabby Petito's Murder Was 'Mercy Killing'; Boyfriend Brian Laundrie's Note Reveals She Was in Pain After Injuring Herself in Swamp

Brian Laundrie, the infamous boyfriend of Gabby Petito, dubbed her murder as an act of 'mercy' after she was left severely injured during an accident in the Florida swamp. Laundrie later committed suicide at the same spot.

Petito was reported missing by her family members following a road trip with Laundrie on September 11, last year. Days later her body was found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton national park.

Laundrie's Admitted to Ending Petito's Life in Note

Fox News, which accessed the copies of the notes written by Laundrie before his suicide, reported that the notebook was recovered by the FBI from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, last year.

"I ended her life," reads the note, "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

Claiming that Petito injured herself during a fall in Wyoming, Laundrie wrote: "Rushing back to our car trying to cross the streams of spread creek before it got too dark to see, to cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn't find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold. We had just came from the blazing hot National Parks In Utah," read the note according to the outlet.

The note further revealed that when Laundrie pulled Petito out of the water she had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger. "Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt but she was freezing, shaking violently, while carrying her she continually made sounds of pain, laying next to her she said little lapsing between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain. She would fall asleep and I would shake her awake fearing she shouldn't close her eyes if she had a concussion.

"She would wake in pain start the whole painful cycle again while furious that I was the one waking her. She wouldn't let me try to cross the creek, thought like me that this fire would go out in her sleep and she'd freeze. I don't know the extent of Gabby's injurys (sic). Only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," it went on.

Social Media Reacts to Petito's 'Mercy Killing'

Petito's disappearance and murder had taken nationwide attention. After the gruesome details of the note were released, it has caused a frenzy again.

"Brian Laundrie was apparently a Mills & Boon author in his spare time. He really thought anyone would believe his romanticised crock of Ending Gabbys life was a kind of mercy killing?? He wasn't her saviour. He was the monster in the closet," tweeted a user.

"Brian Laundrie mercy killing Gabby is bullshit. Why not get her back to the van? Why not call for help? So many other things you could have done BEFORE killing her???" tweeted another.

"Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito because she was upset that he wouldn't let her take a nap after she tripped in a stream and got a bump on her forehead and sprained her wrist. This was no "mercy" killing, it was a rage-fueled murder, and he was too much of a coward to admit it," read another tweet.