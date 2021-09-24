Brian Laundrie Took Lift to Reach Gabby Petito's Burial Spot; Offered Money to Woman Driver

As manhunt for Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, continues, a woman has revealed that she gave a Laundrie a ride in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. As the heat in the Petito's disappearance case built up, Laundrie disappeared from his home in North Port, Florida.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant against Laundrie for using a Capitol One Bank debit card. A federal indictment stated that Laundrie used a debit card and a personal identification number linked to two Capital One bank accounts to obtain a total value of $1,000 or more between August 30 and September 1. The indictment does not state the owner of the debit card.

Laundrie Was Walking Backward Seeking Lift

Norma Jean Jalovec, a Wyoming resident from Florida, was on her way from Chapel of the Sacred Heart in Grand Teton National Park, when she picked up hitchhiking Laundrie around 6:15 pm from past the dam near Pacific Creek Landing.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Jalovec said that it was only after seeing Miranda Baker'svideo that she realised that she too gave Laundrie a ride. Jalovec claimed that she dropped Laundrie at the Spread Creek dispersed camping area, where Petito's remains were found.

Stating that she spotted Laundrie walking backward and holding out his thumb, Jelovec said, "I picked him up. Something just said, 'Hey, ask him where he's going.'"

After getting inside 4Runner, Laundrie, asked her if she was going to Jackson and asked her to drop him off at the Spread Creek dispersed camping area. Everything's legitimate. Everything's corroborated. I already talked to the FBI," Jalovec told the outlet.

Laundrie Tried to Get Down from Moving Car

Revealing the conversation, the duo had during the nearly 20-minutes ride, Jalovec said that Laundrie spoke about spending time hiking near Snake River and having a fiancÃ©. He even asked Jalovec if she needed any gas money.

After some time, Laundrie asked the woman driver to drop him at the gate of the remote campground which has a single dirt road extending to multiple camping sites. When Jalovec offered to instead take him inside the gate, he tried to "get out of the moving car," she told the outlet.

"I can't explain why I was there. It was something I don't typically do. I don't pick up hitchhikers in Florida. I've gotten so much s***t from family and friends for picking up a hitchhiker" Jalovec added.

Earlier, in a Tik Tok video, Miranda Baker claimed that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie after he was seen walking alone on the side of the road around 5.30 pm on August 27.