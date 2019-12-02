The Walt Disney Company is having a ball with Frozen II amassing $123.7 million in the domestic box office over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This also makes Frozen II the highest grossing film ever over the Thanksgiving holiday period. This certainly is great news for film studios given that an increasing number of people have started preferring video-on-demand streaming services.

Disney continues to rule the roost

Like the past few years Disney is once again on track to become the best performing studio this year. Its animated feature, starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, surpassed the record $109.9 million set by Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.

The dream run for Frozen II continues as the film garnered $249 million worldwide, bringing its worldwide box-office collections to a staggering $738 million.

Moreover, the film earned $85.2 million over its second Fri-Sun weekend, breaking the earlier record of $74.1 million set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2013.

This also marks the best non-opening weekend for an animated film, ahead of Incredibles 2 and The Lion King, which garnered $80 million and $77 million, respectively.

Interestingly, Frozen II also broke the three-day and five days collections of $67.3 million and $93.5 million, respectively, for the opening weekend of its prequel Frozen, which release over Thanksgiving in 2013.

If taken a closer look, Frozen is nowhere closer to the 2018 animated sequel. Frozen had a box-office collection of $134 million after two weekends, while its sequel has made $288 million over the same time frame.

Others try to catch up

Frozen II definitely is way ahead in the race, ringing the cash registers of Disney but others too are trying to catch up. Lionsgate's star-studded affair Knives Out has recovered its budget of $40 million and has raked in $41.7 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend and bringing in $70 million worldwide.

Also, Universal's Queen & Slim got an impressive Thanksgiving opening weekend, with the film collecting $15.8 million over the weekend.

However, Disney's Fox release Ford vs Ferrari, the race car drama, too has been performing well at the box office having already garnered $143.3 million worldwide.