Disney is going above and beyond in selling its recently launched Disney Plus streaming service to its customers. Aside from the free seven-day trial, The service costs $6.99 a month and the Mouse House also offers a bundled package edition included with Hulu and ESPN Plus at $12.99 a month. But the big catch comes with the new discount from Google priced at as low as zero.

Its been a great start for Disney Plus with the streaming service garnering over $10 million sign-ups on its launch. But that hasn't stopped the media giant from finding other tactics to sell its service.

3 months free Disney Plus subscription by purchasing a Google Chromebook

The Mouse House, in collaboration with Google, is providing three free months of access to Disney Plus to those purchasing a Google Chromebook. However, it does come with a catch and is not applicable to all.

Any user who has already signed up for the streaming service will not be eligible for the three-month trial. Moreover, the offer is only applicable in the US. Even if the service is available in other regions besides the US, it still won't be valid.

Netflix, Amazon Prime offered such free memberships partnering with Airtel

In the past, Netflix has worked alongside brands such as Airtel to offer a similar type of free three-month membership. Even Amazon Prime has worked with the telecom company to provide its streaming service for free in India.

Though there aren't going to be many hitting the stores to grab a new laptop just for the service, it is certainly a good selling point for the company. In the case of HBO Max, the network also ended up offering one year of their service for Free to existing AT&T customers already subscribed to HBO.

Disney Plus is already available in the US, Canada and Switzerland. The service will go live in regions such as India sometime after May 2020, post its cricket event, IPL.