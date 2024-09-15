Frontier Airlines Chaos: California Passenger with Dire Intentions Arrested After Creating Mayhem and Assaulting Crew on Flight; Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison

Charles Angel Salva, 30, from California, has been arrested for causing a significant disturbance on a Frontier Airlines flight heading to San Francisco. Salva faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his violent actions, which took place earlier this month.

Federal prosecutors allege that Salva's disruptive behavior began when he tampered with the oxygen masks in the overhead compartments. A witness reported that Salva appeared breathless and was eager to exit the plane. While trying to pull down the oxygen masks, he became entangled and needed assistance from a fellow passenger.

The situation on board quickly escalated when Salva began to verbally abuse a flight attendant, shouting, "This airplane is going down, we are all going to hell." Panic spread among passengers as Salva forcibly grabbed another traveler and ran to the rear of the aircraft. At the back, he attempted to choke a flight attendant, leaving visible marks on her neck, and continued to threaten everyone on the flight.

Despite the crew's efforts to manage the situation, Salva's aggression did not subside. They restrained him using a seatbelt, but not before he kicked one of the attendants multiple times, causing injuries. Due to the severe nature of the disturbance and concerns for safety, the flight was diverted to Ontario.

Reports indicate that Salva was traveling home with his 3-year-old daughter after a weekend trip in Southern California. After the incident, he was discovered by police at a liquor store, covered in sewage.

In his confession to investigators, Salva admitted that he intended to kill everyone on the plane. He also confessed to molesting his child and losing custody rights. According to the affidavit, Salva believed everyone on the flight was trying to force him to admit his crimes. He tried to pull the emergency button to crash the plane and admitted to attacking the flight attendants to keep his past hidden.

The affidavit further mentioned, "Salva said that he assaulted the flight attendants because he did not want anyone to know he was a pedophile. Salva said that he heard voices saying words that triggered thoughts of him being a pedophile."