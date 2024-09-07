Pakistani Man Arrested for Plotting Deadly Attack of Carrying Mass Shooting in NYC on October 7 Anniversary

A Pakistani man has been arrested for allegedly planning to attack Jewish centers in New York City on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, an alleged supporter of the Islamic State, was arrested in Canada on Wednesday. The Department of Justice stated that he was plotting to "kill as many Jewish people as possible."

The indictment against Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, reveals that he planned to cross the northern border into the U.S. before launching a deadly shooting spree using automatic and semi-automatic weapons. Khan was arrested on Wednesday in Canada, just 12 miles from the U.S. border, according to reports.

Plan to Attack New York

Khan's alleged plan was uncovered by two undercover officers who interacted with the 20-year-old online while he attempted to recruit them into a "real offline cell" for ISIS, according to the indictment.

Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

The indictment did not specify Khan's exact target, but it mentioned that he discussed with the undercover officers a plan to carry out mass shootings at or near Jewish religious centers in Brooklyn.

He allegedly chose this New York City borough because it would be "perfect to target Jews" due to its "largest Jewish population in America."

The indictment claimed that Khan told the undercover officers he intended to kill as many Jewish civilians as possible.

Authorities said Khan began making threats and sharing ISIS propaganda videos in November, during which time he began communicating with the two undercover officers.

In these online conversations, he allegedly identified several potential synagogues and community centers as targets and declared, "We are going to NYC to slaughter them."

Intercepted Just in Time

Khan is also accused of instructing the undercover officers to acquire AR-style assault weapons and ammunition to join him in the attack. He allegedly mentioned that he and another ISIS supporter based in the U.S. were attempting to gather supplies for the plot.

Khan allegedly detailed plans to hire a human smuggler to help him enter the U.S. undetected and had already switched vehicles three times on his way to the border before being apprehended.

Following Khan's arrest, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement commending the investigation.

"We are deeply grateful to our Canadian partners for their critical law enforcement actions in this matter," Garland said.

"Jewish communities—like all communities in this country—should not have to live in fear of being targeted by a hate-driven terrorist attack."

It remains unclear whether Khan will be extradited to the U.S. following his arrest in Canada.