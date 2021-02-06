Over the years, much has been heard about the once upon a time sensation Britney Spears, whose real-life story is soon going to be out through the new documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

While there have been a lot of documentaries showcasing everything about her personal life from her rise to fame, to her downfall including her much-publicized personal and professional setbacks, this new documentary on the star will tell what people are yet unaware of.

The New York Times' Samantha Stark will shed light on the superstar's court battle with her father, the protests and the glee in her suffering in the new documentary with an aim to fill in the gaps in the conservatorship.

Stark said that when making a documentary about Britney Spears, the first person you want to speak to is the woman herself. However, that was impossible since the star is bound by a legal conservatorship. She said that it's been really hard to interview Britney since 2008. Stark also highlighted that she does not even know whether Britney is even aware of attempts being made by journalists to make contact as she is always under the radar.

How did Britney Spears' Conservatorship start?

In 2008, Britney Spears reportedly had a drug-related breakdown after which she was immediately hospitalized. An emergency court hearing then gave the custody of her two sons to their father Kevin Federline, while she was placed under "conservatorship," a legal concept where a guardian is appointed by a judge to manage all the financial affairs or daily life of the conservative due to physical or mental limitations, or old age. In Britney's case, her father, Jamie Spears, is the appointed person.

Britney's legal battle to live freely without being controlled by her father seems very bleak. Even after a decade of her stardom, she continues to have no control over her personal life. The conservatorship remains in force as it has been extended once again.

Last year in August, Britney requested a Los Angeles court to end her father's strict control. Her lawyer at another hearing in November that year told the court that Britney feared her father and will never be able to resume her singing career while he owns the star's decisions. Meanwhile, Britney's lawyer is against giving her father, Jamie Spears, more power in the conservatorship also managed by co-conservator Bessemer Trust.

In December, the court extended the "Sometimes" singer's conservatorship until Sept. 3, 2021. Jamie's handling of Britney's estate for 2019 was supposed to be reviewed during the hearing, however, the court scheduled the matters to later this year. The next hearing is set for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Britney, who is soon going to celebrate her 39th birthday, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. She has been one of the most amazing singers of all time. Her songs still dominate the music industry today.

