Sharing a picture of his transformation on Instagram, Tyler Reks said: "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am".

The post was made after the ex-WWE superstar came out as a transgender woman. Tyler Reks is now called Gabbi Alon Tuft or Gabbi Tuft. On Thursday, the former WWE champ, on her newly launched Instagram account, shared that her adolescence was marked with questions regarding her identity and sexuality. Her Instagram post revealed that she had gone through a lot in the past eight months before coming out as a transgender.

Taking to her official Insta page, Gabbi Tuft aka Tyler Reks said: "The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions."

Unlike many families, Gabbi has been accepted as the person she is. The ex-wrestler, who is married to Priscilla Tuft, said that her loving wife, family, and closest friends have already accepted her for who she is. He said: "To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know." It seems Tyler Reks took his wife's surname for his new identity as a transgender woman.

Gabbi Tuft also promised to answer all questions about her transformation. She revealed that her interview with Billy Bush on Extra will shed light on her choice of becoming a transgender. Before coming out, Gabbi was afraid of what the world would think about her afraid of what her family, friends, and followers would say or do after they found out about her real identity. But, with confidence she's now able to reveal her genuine sexuality, she said: "This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows."

Tyler Reks Aka Gabbi Alon Tuft's Personal Life and Family

Gabbi Alon Tuft tied the knot to her wife, Priscilla, in July 2002. The couple shares a daughter, Mia, who was born in November 2011. Born as Gabriel Allan Tuft, the former wrestler was trained by Mike Bell. Tuft made her professional debut with Ultimate Pro Wrestling in February 2007 following a successful career as a wrestler in the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Gabbi Alon Tuft's Photos/ Tyler Reks Transformation Pics: