John Cena, in an interview recently, had expressed his wish to associate with WrestleMania36 in some ways. If the latest rumours are to be believed, WWE seems to be planning something big for the Cenation Leader.

The latest report from WrestleVotes has claimed that John Cena will be participating in WrestleMania 36 and expected to have a match in the pay-per-view. "I asked a WWE source about Cena and I was told that there are big plans in the works for him but nothing has been locked in yet...The word from people in WWE is that Cena will likely be wrestling on the show," Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports.

In December, WrestleVotes had tweeted," Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him. [sic]"

After working non-stop for over a decade in WWE, John Cena started making infrequent appearances owing to other commitments. Also, the heavy workload was taking toll on his body which was one of the reasons why he decided to stay away from the squared circle.

Nonetheless, Cena considers him to be part of WWE family. "Whether it's watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I'm given to answer this question, WWE is my family," he is quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

John Cena talks about the age factor being the reason why he is not getting into the ring like the current wrestlers. In addition to it, other good offers have kept him away from the action.

"I can't perform as much as the current ones because I'm a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I'm not saying that world is shut off. I'm trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation," he adds.