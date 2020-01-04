Former professional wrestler, Nikki Bella got engaged to her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev in a dreamy setup at France in November, last year. The revelation was made by the Total Bella star on her Instagram recently.

Nikki posted a set of pictures captioned: "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

It was a magical proposal

The set up for the proposal was nothing less than a dream. Artem proposed Nikki in a ballroom filled with red roses. To lend a magical touch to the setting, Artem also hired a string quartet playing in the background.

Artem too, took to Instagram to disclose the news. He wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

The couple met on the sets of Dancing With the Stars, in 2017. Nikki was dating wrestler John Cena at that time. The 36-year-old former wrestler and Artem made their relationship official in March 2019. "Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches. Artem and I are dating," she had said while disclosing about their relationship.

Nikki, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, had admitted in the past that being with Artem was much better. "He's the first person I've been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he's going to leave me for it. We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy," she said.

Nikki already has blessings of Artem's parents

They recently went on a vacation to France where Artem introduced her to his parents. "They are the sweetest people in the world... Overall, Artem's parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing," revealed Nikki on her podcast after the meeting.

Nikki and Artem's parents also had a discussion about having babies. "His dad asked his mom so his mom could ask Artem when we were having kids. I started to think, 'Is it because I'm old? Did he Google and know I'm going to be 36 in November and he's like, 'Well those eggs are shrivelling up, so she better get pregnant," she added.

Nikki's history with John Cena

Nikki was engaged to wrestler John Cena whom she dated for six years. The couple split up in April 2018, a month before their wedding. It was rumoured that the couple broke up after having differences over babies. While Nikki wanted babies, Cena was against the idea. Following their split, Cena got involved with Shay Shariatzadeh.