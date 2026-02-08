How Did Terrance Gore Die? Ex-MLB Star and World Series Champion Dies Suddenly During Routine Procedure as Tributes Pour In

Former MLB player Terrance Gore has died. He was just 34 years old. His wife, Britney, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, saying Gore passed away during what was expected to be a routine medical procedure. "Our hearts are shattered, my babies are shattered," she wrote. "Our whole family is lost. This was so unexpected."

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Gore's death became public. However, the athlete's cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Gore spent eight seasons in the majors and carved out a unique role as a feared baserunning specialist, particularly with the Royals during their American League pennant runs in 2014 and 2015.

Star In His Own Right

Across those two postseason stretches, he stole four bases in five tries and scored twice in 10 playoff appearances, helping Kansas City cap the run with a World Series title in 2015. Although he appeared in just 112 games and had only 85 plate appearances over his career, Gore left a lasting impression with his speed, swiping 43 bases in 52 attempts and frequently being called upon late in games as a pinch runner.

Gore's speed made him a standout defender as well, particularly in the outfield, where he recorded an impressive +6 Outs Above Average in just 188⅓ regular-season innings.

Selected by the Royals in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Gore made his major league debut in 2014 and spent the first five seasons of his career in Kansas City, largely serving as a key bench piece for those mid-2010s teams.

He later moved around the league, suiting up for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets. Along the way, Gore added two more World Series titles to his résumé, winning championships with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Braves in 2021.

Gone too Soon

In 2022, Gore stole three bases for the Mets before retiring at the end of the season. Following news of his death, tributes and messages of remembrance poured in from across the sports world.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones," the Royals wrote in a statement on X.

"We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore," the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, wrote on social media. "Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man."