Florida Teen Dies, Another Injured After Getting Trapped in Sand Hole at Inverness Park

Two Florida teenagers have died after the pair became trapped in a sand hole at an Inverness park, according to authorities.

The two 14-year-old boys were at the park Sunday afternoon digging holes in the sand, which is something they did regularly, according to WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa Bay. When they did not return home for lunch, their family members alerted authorities.

Someone reported seeing a large sand hole at the park and believed the boys were trapped in the hole, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. One of the boys' parents said their son had a device that pinged its last location in the same area.

About 30 minutes after authorities were called, they were located in the collapsed hole. They were transported to a nearby hospital where one of the boys was pronounced deceased. The other boy was taken to UF Shands Hospital in critical condition but died at around 4:25 a.m. on Jan 13, as reported by Tampa Bay 28.

The school the boys attended, Inverness Middle School, released a statement Monday, which said counselors, social workers and school psychologists would be available to support students.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to the students, families, and all those impacted," according to the statement. "Thank you for your care, compassion, and support for one another during this time."