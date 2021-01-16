A Florida teacher has been fired from her job after a purported video emerged of her telling students that Antifa members were responsible for the Capitol riot last week. A video taken by a student from the back of the teacher's class shows her ranting to the class that the Capitol riots were done by paid Antifa members.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by the student, has since gone viral. The teacher was dismissed after the video was seen by the school authorities. A lot of conspiracy theories have been have been doing the rounds with many alleging Antifa's involvement in the riot but the FBI so far has debunked any such claims.

Making False Claims

According to a report in TMZ, a student recorded the teacher falsely claiming that it was the Antifa members and not Trump's MAGA supporters who started the riot in the Capitol on January 6. The teacher, a substitute that day at the Bok Academy in Lake Wales, Florida, can be heard saying that three members of Antifa were behind the insurrection that has led to multiple arrests for those involved, who appeared to be Trump supporters.

When one of the students points out that the rioters were in Trump gear and wearing MAGA hats and other Trump-related paraphernalia, the teacher says that wearing Trump hats and carrying flags don't mean they are Trump supporters.

The video was then shared on Instagram by an account called 'Know your racists'. According to the video's caption, the incident took place during a language arts class at Bok Academy in Lake Wales, Florida. The video immediately came to the notice of the school authorities, following which she was fired from her job. The principal of the school Damien Moses said: "We met with her and she has been dismissed not only from our school, but also from the Lake Wales Charter School System."

Misleading Others

The teacher, according to reports, wanted to feed the students with the belief that Trump and his supporters were not to be held responsible for the riot. When one of the students challenged the teacher's assertion saying they believed it was Proud Boys and Trump supporters at the Capitol that day, she retorted that it was the Trump supporters "trying to stop them from breaking windows."

The student, who filmed the video, claims that the unnamed teacher brought up the claims about Antifa unprompted. "She just randomly started talking about this in first period," the caption said. "It was language arts class and we were about to do work when she started talking about the Capitol raid."

The students can be heard in the video trying to tell the teacher several times that the rioters were wearing MAGA hats and carrying Trump flags but she continued to refute their claims. "Anybody can put on a MAGA hat," she replies. "When they're paid to be there, and cause a riot, they want to make it look like Trump supporters, so they wear Trump hats and carry Trump flags. Does that make them Trump supporters? No."

The Antifa link to the riot has so far been debunked by the FBI and politicians on both sides. Unfortunately, the teacher didn't believe that and misguided her students that resulted in her losing her job.