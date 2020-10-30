A state trooper who was deputed as one of the bodyguards of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been reassigned to a post close to the Canadian border after the governor leaned that he had started dating his daughter, according to a report in the New York Post. Cuomo reportedly didn't like the brewing romance between his daughter and the bodyguard and wanted him transferred.

A kind of punishment for dating one of the first daughters of New York, the state trooper was removed from his current duties without any warning or notice. Moreover, going by the law, the state trooper wasn't found to have committed any "misconduct" and hence getting him reassigned was the only solution in Cuomo's hand.

Love's Labor Lost

According to a New York Post, trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, met Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, through his job as one of her dad's bodyguards. Pfeiffer started dating Kennedy-Cuomo around seven months ago after she moved into the Executive Mansion in Albany because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it didn't take time for Cuomo to learn about the relationship between Pfeiffer and his daughter.

He didn't like the brewing romance between the two and immediately got him removed from his security detail and transferred him 160 miles away to a state police station in Plattsburgh. According to a law enforcement source familiar with the matter, Pfeiffer's relationship with Kennedy-Cuomo mandated his removal from her dad's protective detail due to "the protocol of dignitary protection."

Punished for No Reason

Needless to say, Cuomo wanted to punish Pfeiffer and wanted him to stay nowhere close to his daughter. The incident happened sometime in May but came to light only recently.

On May 24, Pfeiffer requested a "voluntary transfer" to Troop B in northeastern New York, a state police spokesman said. Pfeiffer began his career there after graduating from the State Police Academy in 2015, records show. Pfeiffer definitely wasn't at fault but was punished for a reason that has surprised many.

Pfeiffer's actions were not classed as misconduct and didn't go on his record as an official disciplinary matter, law enforcement officials said. Pfeiffer lives in Saratoga Springs, which means he has been slapped with a 260 mile-round commute to Plattsburgh. However, even then, Cuomo reportedly hasn't been successful in breaking the relationship between the two.

Despite the distance, the trooper and Kennedy-Cuomo reportedly can't be kept apart and Pfeiffer often visits the Executive Mansion to take Cara on dates despite her father's disapproval, a source told the media outlet. That said, New York police say that transfer is routine and Pfeiffer himself requested for one. 'Trooper Pfeiffer requested a voluntary transfer to Troop B this past May, stating that he wanted to gain more field experience and further his career advancement track to the rank of sergeant,' New York State Police told DailyMail.com in a statement.