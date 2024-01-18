Flight Attendant Records Video of Hot Pink 'UFO' in European Skies [See Stunning Visual]

In a surprising encounter above the European skies, a flight attendant claims to have recorded a hot pink "UFO" casually passing by her plane. The peculiar incident unfolded during a flight from Luton, England, to Syzmany, Poland, as Denisa Tanase, a 36-year-old Wizz Air worker, spotted four unusually shaped pink orbs against the dark night sky.

Tanase, who has been a flight attendant for a year, expressed her disbelief, stating, "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this." The video she captured reveals the distinct pink orbs blinking against the backdrop of the cityscape below.

Initially, Tanase didn't notice the odd sight while filming the stunning view from the plane's window. She recalled, "I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes." It was only when she reviewed the video 20 minutes later that she noticed the peculiar pink circles. Curious about the phenomenon, she consulted the pilot, but no one on the flight crew had witnessed anything unusual, and there had been no turbulence.

Describing the UFO, Tanase said, "It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink. At first, we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform, but on the video, you can see the motion — you can see it's flying." Despite the inexplicable nature of the sighting, Tanase insisted that she didn't feel scared but rather excited. She saw the video as evidence supporting her belief in extraterrestrial life.

"I was just happy that I got something on film — I thought, 'How is this possible?'" she exclaimed. Tanase, a mother of two, noted that her family and friends share her conviction that the sighting involves aliens. "My family and friends think it is definitely aliens — my husband said, 'You're my wife, I believe you.'"

This video adds to a series of online content claiming to capture sightings of extraterrestrial beings. In a week alone, reports surfaced of 10-foot-tall aliens being spotted in various locations worldwide. In New York state in 2023, there were 156 reported UFO sightings, with 30 of them registered in New York City alone. The fascination with UFOs and possible encounters with extraterrestrial life continues to capture the public's imagination.