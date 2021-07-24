Flavia Tamayo: Playboy Cover Girl and Miss BumBum Winner Pamela Pantera Jailed for 8 Yrs for Running Drug and Sex Racket

The winner of a Miss Brazilian BumBum contest and former Playboy cover girl has been jailed for eight years for running a drug racket run by a criminal organization set up by prostitutes. Flavia Tamayo, who also goes by the name Pamela Pantera, was arrested was found guilty of running a prostitution racket where she had employed several sex workers who also used to deal in drugs.

The 22-year-old adult film star, dubbed the 'Powder Queen', reportedly also stripped in front of the police when officers tried to arrest her from her hotel room in Brazil last year. Besides, Tamayo also worked as a call girl.

Dangerous Dealings

Tamayo, was arrested on suspicion of leading an all-female criminal organization that comprised prostitutes. These women supplied cocaine, hashish and women to 'VIP' customers who would pay between $105 to $200 for a 'program' of sex and drugs.

Investigators found that the porn and her accomplices had specialized in the distribution and sale of Class A narcotics, including cocaine. Following the revelations, Tamayo was arrested last year sometime between June and September in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo pending her trial.

However, it wasn't easy arresting Tamayo. Her arrest made headlines when police officers tried to apprehend her and she caused a scene at a hotel, wherein she reportedly took off her clothes and stripped naked in front of the officers and guests.

During the raids carried out by the police, they served 37 arrest warrants and managed to seize large amounts of cocaine, firearms and ammunition from Tamayo and the other women in her ring.

Investigators at the time had said that the ring operated by the prostitutes had a 'sex program' that involved supplying escorts and drugs to rich clients.

All for Money

During her arrest, police found a small amount of marijuana and rolled-up dollar bills with Tamayo, which she said were used to take drugs. Now, after her conviction, police have released CCTV footage of her arrest, wherein Tamayo is seen carrying shopping bags as she is approached by a plain-clothes officer who takes her by the arm and leads her away.

Prosecutor Rafael Correa is reported in local media outlet Globo as saying: "The information we have is that she created a package, a combo of prostitution and drug sales, either for consumption at the time of that [sexual] relationship, or for a later time."

"She worked at first as a call girl providing drugs to people who were contracting her services, but there is also evidence that she also had something like a drug delivery service in the federal capital."

Tamayo once featured on the cover of Playboy Portugal and is a known face in Brazil. She also featured in pornographic films, according to Brazilian online magazine Last Second, in which she went by her industry name Pamela Pantera. She also participated in a regional Miss BumBum contest - which rewards the women with the best buttocks - which she won in 2018.

While prostitution itself is not illegal in Brazil, employing sex workers and running brothels are. Tamayo has been pronounced guilty for running a sex racket. However, she can appeal hers sentence.