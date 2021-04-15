SHOCKING: Brazilian Plastic Surgeon Suspended after She Dances With Bags of Human Flesh on TikTok

A Brazilian plastic surgeon has been suspended after flaunting bags containing large chunk of removed human fat and skin from one of her patients in a sickening video posted on TikTok. In one video, Caren Trisoglio Garcia, the plastic surgeon, she can be seen smiling and dancing along to lively music while picking up a huge slab of fat and skin she removed from her patients duringplastic surgery.

The Regional Medical Board of the State of Sao Paulo (Cremesp), after watching the videos, decided to temporarily suspend Garcia last Thursday. The videos have since gone viral, with many now demanding authorities to revoke Garcia's license permanently.

In Bad Taste

Garcia had posted a series of videos, of which one became viral. In that video Garcia, who is based in the Brazilian municipality of Ribeirao Preto, can be seen smiling and dancing to lively music while flaunting the removed fat and skin of her patients. She can be seen flips it back and forth in front of the camera and calls it "today's trophy".

In yet another video, the surgeon can be seen holding a plastic bag containing human fat to the camera, which she captioned: "This is the breast." Garcia is then seen brandishing another liquid-filled bag and claimed: "This is the underarm fat." The sight of the bags look awful, with those having watched it slamming her for the insensitive act.

Hospital authorities, where Garcia works, immediately took notice of the videos and informed the Regional Medical Board of the State of Sao Paulo, who upon watching the videos decided to temporarily suspend her.

Irresponsible and Insensitive

Garcia will not be able to work while the investigation is carried out and faces a permanent revocation of her licence if found guilty of misconduct. Besides, she has already been suspended from the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP) for six months after the board found her videos unethical.

After preliminary investigations, the SBCP found that Garcia had broken at least five of its internal regulations, including sharing images of body parts, even with the patient's authorization. SBCP president Estefano Luiz Favaretto told local news channel EPTV that doctors were outraged when they saw those videos, and he encouraged Cremesp to "take action."

That said, Garcia besides being a plastic surgeon is also quite popular in Brazil as a TikTok star. She has around 650,000 followers on TikTok and around 11 million likes on the social media platform. She regularly posts videos of herself posing and working out on the platform and her decision to post those videos were in all likelihood in a bid to garner more views and likes.