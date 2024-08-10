Caught on Camera: Bronx Man Knocks Down and Injures Bleeding Female NYPD Officer, Arrested After Struggle

A dramatic video capturing a violent encounter in the Bronx has drawn widespread attention after a repeat offender on probation attacked a female NYPD officer on August 6. The incident, which occurred around 7:10 p.m., was filmed by a bystander and shows the officer being knocked to the ground by the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ernst Delma, was engaged in a heated argument with a group of children when the female officer attempted to intervene. Without warning, Delma punched the officer in the face with such force that she fell to the ground, bleeding. The confrontation happened at the intersection of Rosedale and Randall avenues.

The video reveals the chaos that unfolded as other officers and witnesses rushed to assist the injured officer. As the officer lay on the ground, Delma continued to resist arrest. The footage shows him struggling with police, during which his pants and underwear fell down. Despite the violent resistance, officers managed to subdue Delma and place him in handcuffs.

The injured officer, who sustained a cut to her lip, was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The assault left her shaken but recovering, as confirmed by the NYPD. The video's release has sparked concern and outrage over the treatment of law enforcement officers and the handling of repeat offenders.

Ernst Delma has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Following his arrest, he was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation. Delma's criminal history includes several prior arrests for assault and burglary, highlighting a troubling pattern of violent behavior.

In response to the attack, Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), expressed strong condemnation. "Thankfully, our sister is recovering from this brutal assault," Hendry said in a statement. "But this is exactly what happens when the justice system cares more about coddling criminals than backing up cops on the street."

Hendry emphasized the need for a more stringent approach to handling repeat offenders. "We'll be watching to make sure this individual is charged appropriately and kept off the street. Our sister and her partner did their job. Now everyone else in the criminal justice system needs to do theirs," he added.

The video and subsequent charges have sparked a broader conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers and the effectiveness of the justice system in addressing repeat offenses. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by police in managing violent encounters and ensuring public safety.