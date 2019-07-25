Huawei's Mate series has been creating hype among the tech enthusiasts by its continuous leaks on specs and camera designs for the past few months. The Huawei fans were about to soothe their breath after the unrivaled camera leak on Mate 30 Pro, that is raising their adrenalin levels.

The recent leak came in the form of real-life images through the Chinese website, Weibo and the twitter handle of Ice Universe that showed the images of Mate 30 Pro's display casing. The images from Weibo reveal some unknown Huawei devices in protective casing going through call tests from Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The devices in the images are assumed to be Mate 30 Pro considering the physical appearance of the devices matching the previous front panel leaks. Although the side bezels are not visible in the images to state the availability of earphone jack, the phone had a curved display as its predecessor and a big notch on the head suggesting 3D facial recognition.

The device in the image is overall similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with slight modifications in the display. So, the expected changes will be packed within the device in the form of software, hardware, and camera with minor changes visible to its outer look.

Although the leaked images did not provide a rear view of the device, the forthcoming Mate 30 Pro might become a big hit considering the previous camera leaks.

By pulling information from all the leaks about the Mate 30 Pro till date, here are some expected specs required to boost the tech:

Considering the leaks so far, the device can be expected to have a 3D curved AMOLED display of about 6.5 inches. The display might come with an in-display fingerprint due to the large camera bulge hyped in the revelations earlier.

The camera has been attracting the attention of the fans of late and Huawei might cue it up with a 64MP shooter and the latest Samsung camera sensors, piled up with ultra-wide lens and a zoom lens, considering its Mate predecessors.

The Kirin fans can expect the latest 985 or newer chipset to help the smooth functioning of the camera, multiple apps and high-resolution games. The hardware might include the latest Balong 5000 5G modem to boost the data speed for the user.

All the high performing hardware and software above should be powered minimum by a 4500 mAh battery allowing, of course, fast charging.

The authenticity of the images above are not confirmed by any sources, the fans will have to hold their breath till Huawei announces its next launch in October.