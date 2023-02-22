Female White House Staffer Takes a Tumble Down Government Jet Steps after Landing in Poland in Footage Aired on Live TV [WATCH]

It wasn't Joe Biden but one of his aides who did it this time. A female White House staff member was caught on camera making a dramatic tumble down the high steps of a government jet during President Biden's visit to Poland.

The video shows the unidentified White House female aide stumbling down the stairs on Tuesday morning. And she eventually slid all the way to the bottom. The hilarious but embarrassing incident was captured on camera and carried by a Polish TV station. In the past, Biden also had stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One, leading to a meme fest on social media.

Hilarious Slide

The video shows the unnamed female employee making a dramatic slide while descending the stairway after Biden's plane landed in Poland on Tuesday morning. However, she was wearing a backpack, which helped to cushion her fall.

It is believed that the person is a member of the support staff for the White House who arrived in Warsaw on Tuesday morning. It followed Biden's unexpected, lengthy trip to Kyiv, where he had a meeting with Volodymr Zelensky for several hours.

The video clip, which appeared to be a part of footage being aired on a Polish television network, has so far been viewed by close to 500,000 people.

Biden, 80, is in Poland to give a speech, which he did Tuesday morning, and meet with international leaders at a time when Poland is asking for a bigger US troop presence on its soil.

Tuesday's hilarious incident refreshes memories of Biden tripping while climbing the stairs of Air Force One, months after he was elected the President of the United States. He had earlier needed help climbing the high stairs leading to the government jets.

DÃ©jÃ vu Biden

In fact, Biden stumbled three times while attempting to board Air Force One in late 2021 before a trip to Atlanta.

The country's oldest president was still able to salute from the top of the plane's stairs before takeoff.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at that time had made an effort to stand in for the Commander-in-Chief by stating: "It was really windy. As almost fell coming up the stairs myself.

"He is doing 100 percent. He's doing just fine," she added of Biden's experience in the aftermath of the trip up.

Those who doubt the aging president's mental and physical fitness for office have continued to use the president's ability to deftly negotiate the steps of the presidential jet as ammo. Biden came dangerously close to falling when climbing the large jet's stairs once more in May of last year.