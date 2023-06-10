FBI Informant Claims There's Proof President Biden and Hunter Took Bribe Money From Burisma - Report

In a new bombshell revelation, an FBI informant has said President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden received $10 million bribe for getting a Ukrainian prosecutor probing energy company Burisma fired.

The paid FBI informant said he is aware that a Burisma executive is in possession of documents to prove that "he bribed President Biden with $5 million while he was vice president," the Washington Times reported.

Money Paid Between 2015 and 2016

According to the informant, who has been described as 'trusted' and 'highly credible', Burisma gave the money between 2015 and 2016 when Biden was the Vice President. The Ukrainian energy company needed help from the White House for stopping a Ukraine government probe into the firm.

Apart from paying Biden $5 million through a series of convoluted bank transfers, the company also paid an additional $5 million to Hunter Biden. "The scheme was concealed using multiple bank accounts, according to the informant," the report says. Hunter was already on the payrolls of Burisma as he served on its board. Hunter used to draw a $1 million annual salary at the company.

DoJ Document

Last month, a whistleblower said the country's premier investigation agency and the Justice Department have a document in their possession that relates to a 'criminal scheme' involving the President. The document in custody of the FBI and the Justice department pertains to exchange of money between the then-Vice President and a foreign national. The whistleblower alleges that the money changed hands in such a way as to influence government policy decisions.

And in April, fresh documents reviewed by the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee revealed that more family members of President Joe Biden have benefited form the alleged influence peddling that happened during his term as the vice-president.

The panel's chairman, James Comer, said the Republicans have identified at least six members of the extended Biden family who were benefited by the shady deals. "We've now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden's family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9," Comer said.

Viewing of the Document

The latest report comes after the House Oversight and Accountability Committee was allowed to review the FBI memo at the Capitol on Thursday. "It was all bribery, to get [Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin] fired and end the investigation into Burisma," the informant told the FBI, according to the memo. The report says the committee will also review additional FBI memos that document conversations with the paid informant.

There have been reports for a long time numerous business associates of Hunter Biden had visited the White House when Joe Biden was the vice-president. According to a Fox Digital expose, top associates of Hunter, including business partners and assistants, visited the White House more than 80 times during his father's term as the VP. This finding came even as President Biden continued to insist that he was completely ignorant about the business dealings of his tainted son Hunter.

Biden Denies Charges

Meanwhile, President Biden rubbished the allegations. "Where's the money? I'm joking. It's a bunch of malarkey," Biden said. According to the Democrats, the investigation is politically motivated and was drummed up by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Earlier Claim

However, according to the Times, Biden himself had claimed in 2018 that he had effected the firing of the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. At an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018, Biden said he had pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko into removing Shokin. "If the prosecutor is not fired, you are not getting the money," Biden said he told Poroshenko. According to the report, Biden said the US would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Poroshenko fired Shokin.