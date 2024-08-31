Fatman Scoop Dead: Shocking Video Captures Moment Legendary Rapper Collapses on Stage as Others Rush to Perform CPR [WATCH]

Rapper Fatman Scoop died after collapsing during a live performance at a free concert in Connecticut on Friday night, according to a report. He was 53 years old. The New York-born artist, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was the headliner for the "Green & Gold Party" in Hamden, Conn., when he suffered a "medical emergency."

A video shared on social media shows the shirtless Fatman Scoop hyping up the crowd at Town Center Park as he stepped up to the DJ booth's platform and then collapsed, out of the audience's sight. According to the video, people were seen performing chest compressions behind the screen of the DJ set while other performers on stage guided the crowd in prayer.

Shocking Death While in Middle of Performance

Authorities were alerted to the park around 8:33 p.m., according to TMZ. Freeman was scheduled to begin his concert at 7:15 p.m.

He was carried off the stage on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

The park is located six miles north of New Haven, Conn.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed that Fatman Scoop suffered a medical emergency before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Garrett posted to Facebook.

Freeman's death was confirmed on social media on Saturday morning by DJ and producer Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, who identified himself as the rapper's tour manager.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop," Michael wrote.

"I am honestly lost for words ... you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today."

Didn't Give Time for Treatment

The rapper was originally set to perform at the event last month, but the show was postponed due to bad weather and rescheduled for the August rain date.

Fatman Scoop's death was also confirmed by Reminisce Festival in the UK, where he was scheduled to perform on September 7.

"His absence will be profoundly felt by everyone," the festival said in an Instagram post.

"He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family."

Fatman Scoop's track "Be Faithful" has garnered millions of views. He was featured on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control," which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2005.

He also appeared on Mariah Carey's Grammy-nominated song "It's Like That" and has collaborated with artists such as Timberland and Magoo, Nick Cannon, and Skrillex.