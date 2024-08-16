How Did BeatKing Die? Texas Rapper And Music Producer Dies Aged 39 as Manager Shares Shocking News on Social Media

Texas rapper and music producer BeatKing has died at the age of 39, according to his manager. The rapper, whose real name was Justin Riley, was also known as ClubGodzilla and gained fame for his 2020 viral hit "Then Leave." While details about his death are currently unclear, his manager confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

The post said: "Today, August 15 2024 we have lost ClubGodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

Unexpected Death

Other notable tracks by BeatKing include "SDAB," featuring 2Chainz and Juicy J, "Outside," and "Keep It Poppin," which featured Ludacris and Queendom Come. BeatKing was a transformative force in Southern rap, known for his prolific output and for generating millions of views with his often viral songs.

Fellow rapper Bun B paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying, "It's always the good ones."

"Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father."

While group Three 6 Mafia commented on his manager's post: "RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!!"

In May of this year, BeatKing performed alongside celebrity rapper 50 Cent during a Nicki Minaj show at the Toyota Center in Houston.

In a 2022 interview with HotNewHipHop, he explained that his signature look of wearing t-shirts with humorous slogans originated out of necessity.

He told the outlet: "When you're new in the game and you're trying to get a song hot, and you're in clubs every night, you're gonna run out of clothes!"

Star in His Own Right

"You're gonna be buying clothes every week! That kind of just stuck with me. That's kind of my image now. I've never been a jewelry guy, I just wear these shirts," he continued.

BeataKing also spoke about the humor in his lyrics, which he said was a direct extension of his outlook on life.

He continued: "I don't try to do it. I think it's just my personality. I hate being depressed. Even when depressing things happen in my life, I hate that feeling.

"So even when I try to talk about some real stuff, I try to bring life to it. Kind of like what a comedian does on a stage. Real life things are funny too."

BeatKing leaves behind two daughters.