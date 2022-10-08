The Fact Music Awards 2022 winners are being announced Olympic Gymnastics Arena, also known as the KSPO Dome, in Seoul. People from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Singapore, enjoy the show live online from their homes through streaming platforms.

Since BTS bagged the Grand Prize (Daesang) in the last four years, several speculations are doing the rounds that the globally popular K-pop boyband will take home the main award again this year. Other nominees are Stray Kidz, Super Junior, Tomorrow x Together, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, Jin, and J-Hope.

The nomination categories are Grand Prize, Listener's Choice, Worldwide Icon, Best Performer, Artist of the Year, Hottest, Next Leader, Hot Stage of Diar, and Idol Plus Popularity Award under the judge criteria.

The Fan N Star award categories are Most Votes for Singer/Individual/Trot, Fan N Star Choice Award Singer/Individual, Favorite Trot Music Award, Fan N Star Best Ads Award (Favorite Artist Award), Four Star Award, Global Fan N Star, and Angle N Star.

The Fact Music Awards 2022 Nominations:

Fan N Star Choice Award for Artist

BTS

Super Junior

Tomorrow x Together

ATEEZ

Stray Kidz

Fan N Star Choice Award for Individual

Jin

Chiyeul Hwang

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Bak Chang Geun

Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award

Lim Young Woong

Kim Ho Joong

Young Tak

Lee Chan Won

Jang Min Ho

The star-studded event is attended by BTS, NCT Dream, The Boyz, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, IVE, Stray Kids, Kep1er, Hwang Chi Yeol, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, Kang Daniel, Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, ATEEZ, TREASURE, TNX, NewJeans, Psy, and Lim Young Woong.

The star-studded lineup of presenters for The Fact Music Awards this year include Choi Daniel, Kim Sejeong, Kim Ji Hoon, and Lee Joo Bin. Model and entertainer Song Hae Na, rising star Jung Hyuk, and baseball commentator Shim Soo Chang will also join the presenters lineup this year.