Fact-Check: Whistleblower's Divorce Claim About Melania Trump Exposed as Fake News!

Rebekah Jones, a retired whistleblower, stirred up social media on Sunday with a tweet claiming Melania Trump has filed for an "e-divorce" from Donald Trump. According to Jones, the filing was made in Palm Beach County's online system and was time-stamped at 5:12 PM ET. She also shared a screenshot of a tweet, allegedly from Newsweek, reporting the same. However, this claim is likely false, as no evidence has been provided, and the image Jones shared appears to be altered.

BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh quickly debunked the tweet. He stated that the screenshot of the Newsweek tweet was digitally manipulated. "This is a fake, digitally-altered screenshot of a Newsweek tweet. You can see the genuine one from December 2019 on the right," Sardarizadeh posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. His post showed the original Newsweek tweet from 2019, which made no mention of Melania Trump filing for divorce.

Jones' tweet rapidly gained attention, but many were skeptical. One commenter questioned, "This is weird, Newsweek didn't tweet that and there's no news articles about this at all. Everything okay?" Another response added, "It's false. I wish it was true though." A review of Newsweek's timeline on X revealed no tweet mentioning Melania Trump or any divorce filing. Despite its viral spread, the divorce claim lacks credible sources and appears fabricated.

The rumor surfaced just a day after Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump aide, made headlines with his own controversial remarks. Speaking on the MediasTouch podcast, Scaramucci speculated on Melania Trump's political preferences. He suggested Melania might want Vice President Kamala Harris to win the upcoming election. "Nobody wants [Harris] to win more than me," he said before correcting himself, adding that Melania was likely even keener on the idea. Scaramucci went on to comment on Melania's alleged disdain for her husband, saying, "I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard. My wife hates Trump as much as Melania."

While Scaramucci's comments were based on speculation, they further fueled rumors about Melania Trump's personal life and relationship with the former president. Despite ongoing rumors, there has been no verified information confirming Melania Trump's stance on her marriage or any political allegiances. As of now, the claims about her filing for divorce remain unsubstantiated. Social media users are advised to approach such claims with caution and verify information from trusted sources before sharing.