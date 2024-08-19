Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Attack on Kamala Harris' Looks as He Claims to be 'Better Looking' Than the Vice-President

Donald Trump claimed at a rally in Pennsylvania that he is "better looking" than his presidential competitor, Kamala Harris. Trump, 78, started reflecting on Harris' recent appearance on the cover of Time magazine, a photo he had previously compared to one of his wife, Melania, at a rally on Saturday in Wilkes Barre.

This time, he commented on the image's likeness to classic Hollywood legends Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor, and expressed his displeasure with a Wall Street Journal columnist's comments earlier this month about Harris' looks. However, Trump's bizarre attack on Harris' look hasn't gone down well with many who in have been slamming the former president in return.

If Looks Mattered

"I am much better looking than her," Trump said, drawing laughs from the crowd. "I'm a better looking person than Kamala."

One MAGA supporter saw humor in Trump's comments, and wrote on social media: "Comedians all over the world will be studying this man's brain for years. They work years to be funny and don't get anywhere close to him."

However, several others criticized the president for his remarks about his and Harris' appearances, with one pointing out his earlier comparison between Harris and Melania. "Trump literally said the picture of Kamala on Time magazine was so beautiful that she reminded him of Melania. Now Trump's saying he's better looking than his wife"

During his speech in Pennsylvania, Trump also expressed frustration with how his style is usually depicted in news coverage. "They will say he´s rambling. I don´t ramble. I´m a really smart guy," he said.

Trump's criticisms have recently become more personal. Last week, during a rally in Montana, he unleashed a series of insults targeting Senator Jon Tester's weight in Tester's own state.

"I don't speak badly about somebody's physical disability," Trump remarked, possibly alluding to the fact that Tester lost three fingers on one hand in a meat-grinder accident when he was nine years old.

"But he's got the biggest stomach I've ever seen,' Trump added.

While criticizing Tester's weight, Trump energized his supporters by attacking the senator on various issues, including his stance on the southern border and his voting history.

Not In Good Taste

Trump's remarks about Harris' appearance seem to have been triggered by her recent feature on the cover of Time Magazine, despite her ongoing refusal to participate in one-on-one interviews.

The magazine used an illustration of Harris with the headline 'Her Time,' and Trump noted that she resembled a familiar face during his conversation with Musk on X Spaces.

"She looked very much like our great First Lady, Melania," Trump commented to Musk as they discussed the cover image from Monday's issue.

Trump also appeared to mispronounce Kamala's name, though this time, it sounded more like 'Camilla.'

"She didn't look like Camilla but of course, she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that, Trump said of the cover.

Time's latest cover story on Harris, titled "Her Moment," features a black-and-white illustration of the vice president. Trump pointed this out, labeling it a "free pass" from the media and suggesting the image portrayed her as "the most beautiful actress to ever live."

The magazine has faced some criticism for publishing the story, especially since Harris refused to be interviewed for it.

This has sparked Republican outrage, as she hasn't given a media interview since Biden stepped down from the campaign, paving the way for her.