FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Say All Democrats Need to Take Covid-19 Vaccine in Order to Vote

A screenshot of an alleged CNN headline has made a new claim about US vice President kamala Harris. The screenshot claims that Harris was mandating all Democrats to receive the updated Covid vaccine in order to be eligible to vote in the November 2024 elections. The claim has since gone viral and many are trying to find out the truth behind it.

This claim began circulating in late August 2024, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration approved updated Covid-19 vaccines. There have been several weird claims being made on social media over the past month related to Harris. However, most of the claims have been proven fake or false.

New Claim About Kamala Harris

The wild claim came with an alleged CNN headline, which read: "BREAKING: Kamala to require all Democrats to take the updated COVID shot in order to vote in November."

However, the claim is completely absurd as the viral headline was fabricated. There is no evidence of such a plan or any article on CNN's website. So, the claim can be labeled "fake."

First, the screenshot was not accompanied by a link to an original CNN article, and no such news story was found on CNN's website.

Moreover, there was no post matching this claim on CNN's X or Instagram pages.

Second, the headline in the screenshot contained grammatical errors, such as the lowercase "democrats" and "covid." These mistakes would not appear in an authentic CNN headline.

Multiple Proofs of Fabricated Headline

The screenshot was circulated by an X account that has a history of promoting anti-vaccination and anti-mask conspiracy theories related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the only conditions that can disqualify someone from voting are non-citizenship, a felony conviction, or a mental disability that prevents voting. The latter two conditions vary by state.

If Harris had indeed required vaccination as a condition to vote, it would have made headline news and sparked widespread criticism.

A vaccine mandate was imposed on federal employees in 2021 and ended in 2023. This mandate had no impact on voting rights and was designed to ensure the safety of employees in the workplace.

Harris actively promoted Covid-19 vaccinations, receiving her first dose on camera as vice president-elect in December 2020, and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated.