Embroiled in the 'transition' controversy, General Services Administration head, Emily Murphy became victim of a fake claim stating that she attended a Trump rally wearing 'F**k Your Feelings' T-shirt. Trump had nominated Murphy for the top position at GSA in 2017.

As the head of GSA, Murphy holds the strings to transition funds and tools. She shot into limelight over the delay of GSA in recognizing Biden's win in the wake of Trump campaign challenging the election results.

A Case of Mistaken Identity Haunts Murphy in Viral Image

The viral image which has a Trump supporting couple, had "F**k Your Feelings" written on the identical T-shirt worn by them during a Trump rally. The woman in the image is being called Murphy, while the identity of the man standing next to her is unknown.

According to Snopes, the woman in the image is not GSA head. The image dates back to October 2016, during Trump's rally at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center. The man in the image was identified as 'Randy Rigdon' while the identity of the woman remains unknown, reported the outlet.

Snopes claimed that miscreants wrongly attributed the image to Murphy without any evidence or identification from those known to her or anyone who was part of the said rally.

Murphy Tagged as Traitor on Social Media

The GSA head was tagged as a traitor on social media after her refusal to pave way for Biden to form a new administration. #SignThePapers gained momentum after Meidas Touch posted a video clip calling Murphy a traitor.

According to USA Today, Murphy finally gave an official nod to Biden hours after his win was certified by Michigan's four-member elections board.

In the letter sent to the President-elect Biden, the GSA claimed that she was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of her decision. "To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination," the GSA said.

Backing the GSA head, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."