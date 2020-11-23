Singer and Sex Pistols star John Lydon was trolled online after he revealed that flea has bitten on his penis while he was trying to rescue some squirrels. The singer had befriended some squirrels around his house in Venice beach when the incident occurred.

A staunch Trump supporter, the 64-year-old had called the US President as the 'only hope'. Lydon, who is known by his screen name, Johnny Rotten, was among the top trending topics on the microblogging site.

Lyndon Says He 'Will Not Blame the Squirrels'

Lyndon said that post flea bite, he has been applying Vaseline over the affected area to ease the itch. Speaking to Daily Star, Lyndon said, "I looked down there this morning at my willy and there's a f***ing flea bite on it. And there's another one on the inside of my leg."

Adding that the bites caused a lot of itching, Lyndon said, "The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It's such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I'm not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs. I just hope they don't get the wrong idea."

However, the flea bite and the painful experience hasn't deterred the 64-year-old from letting go his love for wildlife. Lyndon, who claimed to have spent huge amount of money to keep the squirrels around his house well fed, said that he doesn't want to 'blame the poor squirrels,' for the accident.

Rotten Trolled on Social Media

Soon after the news of a flea biting Rotten's penis broke, the social media users started trolling him on the microblogging site. "Those fleas were effectively mining Johnny Rotten's penis for food, but they never mined the bollocks," wrote a user.

"The flea is gone, but he's not forgotten This is the sore dick of Johnny Rotten," wrote a user, as other added, "Hearing Johnny Rotten got bit in the dick by a flea gave me enough motivation to make it to Monday.

A lot of users also poked fun at Lyndon being a staunch Trump supporter.

"This Monday morning I learned that Johnny Rotten was bit on his penis by a flea after taking in some squirrels...I also learned he's a trump supporter? Good morning everyone," a tweet read.