Even as Trumps prepare to bid adieu to their home of four years, the White House, social media users want the incoming first couple, Joe Biden and Jill Biden to fumigate and sage it once they step in. #Fumigate was one of the top trending topics on Twitter today.

Th process of fumigation is undertaken to disinfect or purify (an area) with the fumes of certain chemicals. A native American tradition, the sage burning is done to to cleanse a space or environment of negative energy, to generate wisdom and clarity, and to promote healing.

Ever since Biden was announced as the President-elect following the election results, speculations are rife about the day Trumps would be vacating the White House, which also serves the home of the first family.

How Did Fumigate Start Trending?

The recent spate of insults hurled at the Trumps started soon after write Quancy Clayborne asked in a tweet, "What's the first thing the Bidens should do when they enter the White House?"

It was not only retweeted multiple times but also led to Fumigate trend on the microblogging site. Besides suggesting fumigation as the first step after entering the White House, users also suggested to sage it and sprinkling holy water.

A public ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2021, on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC, where Joe Biden would taking oath as the 46th President of the United States.

Twitter too announced that it would handing the official presidential @POTUS Twitter handle to Biden after his swearing in ceremony, even if Trump has conceded.

Twitteratis Want Bidens To Burn Items Used by Trumps, Count Silver

Apart from fumigating the White House post Trump's departure, the twitter users came up with hilarious and outrageous suggestions for Bidens to follow once they step in their new home.

Suggesting counting of silver and other precious items, a twitter user wrote, "Fumigate, then sage, then count the silver to make sure nothing is missing." Another user added, "Sweep for surveillance devices. Consider all secure systems compromised and replace. Fumigate, obviously. All three should be done on the first day."

A lot of users also suggested burning down the items used by trumps including bedding, curtains, and carpets. "Fumigate it. Burn all the bedding, towels, curtains, linens, etc. then fumigate it again."

Here are some of the other things netizens want Bidens to do upon entering White House: