A maskless First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the White House Christmas Tree on Monday. Unlike previous years, Melania received the tree alone in the absence of her husband Donald Trump and their son, Barron Trump.

An annual tradition, the 5.6-meter (18.5-foot) Fraser fir arrived at the official residence of the US President in a horse-drawn carriage. The brass section of the U.S. Marine Band played carols, including "O Christmas Tree" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." It will be placed in the Blue room of the White House.

Melania Says 'Merry Christmas' to Everyone Present at the Event

Dressed in a black and white checked Balenciaga coast, black gloves and black high-heeled boots, Melania was seen wearing a blonde color on her hair. Before posing for the shutterbugs gathered on the spot, Melania took a round of the carriage examining the Christmas tree from each angle. Later she wished 'Merry Christmas' to those present at the event.

In a tweet, Melania wrote, "Each year the arrival of the #WHChristmas tree brings a spirit of holiday warmth & tradition to the @WhiteHouse. This year's tree will continue to bring joy to those who will pass through the halls of the White House during this most wonderful time of the year."

VOA News reported that the Colarado-based National Christmas Tree Association, which hosts a selection event to witness the White House official picking the tree for the Blue Room, said that this year there was no selection event. "But ... 2020 is far from a normal year. There was no selection event this year. Instead, the tree was quietly chosen at Dan and Anne Taylor's farm, they are the 2020 NCTA Grand Champion Grower," the association wrote in a press release.

Social Media Trolls Melania After Her "Who Gives a F**k About Christmas," Leak

It may be recalled that in a secretly recorded tape leaked by the first lady's former friend-cum-assistant Stephanie Winston during a Thursday night appearance on CNN, Melania was heard speaking against the Christmas traditions followed at the White House. "I'm working like a – my a*s off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration?" adding, "But I need to do it, right?". She griped about having to participate in decorating the interior of the White House for the holidays, which is a tradition. Melania emphasized that her participation in the tradition put her in a "damned if I do, damned if I don't" situation with reference to the outrage over Trump's family-separation policy.

Soon after the pictures and videos of a blonde Melania welcoming the Christmas tree went viral, the first lady was trolled on the social media. "First lady #Melania Trump pretends to give a f*ck while she receives the 2020 White House Christmas Tree. Can only imagine the s**t her double, tweeted a user.

"I think it's safe to say that Melania Trump will NEVER decorate another f**king Christmas tree for the rest of her life," opined another user.