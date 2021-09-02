Republican Candace Owens was trolled on social media after she revealed that an Aspen lab has denied a Covid-19 test. The owner of the lab, Suzanne Lee, was hailed for her stand despite Owens calling her a 'rabid activist.'

Recently, rumors about Owens contracting the virus surfaced after she skipped an event in Texas due to sudden illness. Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019, Owens has called it a scam designed to restrict the freedoms enjoyed by Americans.

Owens Claims Lab Denied Test Due to Her Political Beliefs

In a social media post, Owens claimed that she was denied a Covid-19 test due to her political affiliation.

"HOLY CRAP!! I was banned from taking a Covid test because of my politics! So I am no longer allowed to comply with covid measures and responsibly test myself for Covid because...they don't like my politics in Aspen," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"Thanks @rocky_mountain_labs for partnering with a psychotic leftist activist named Suzanna Lee to keep your community safeâ€” from those who believe in medical freedom. This pandemic is so real and so deadly, that Covid facilities are now googling the names of people who book Covid tests to ensure they vote for Biden," she went on to add.

In another post, Owens shared the redacted image of the email sent to her by Lee. "As promisedâ€” here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn't stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community," Owens captioned the post.

Lab Accused Owens of Spreading Misinformation

Lee, the owner of the lab, accused Owens of spreading misinformation about the pandemic. "I've just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations," Lee wrote in the email.

The owner further suggested Owens get tested at the free testing kiosk set up by city hall where they mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times.

"My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you. Suzanna" read the response.

Owens' attempt at gaining sympathy backfired after netizens applauded Lee for taking a stand. "I don't know who this Suzanna is but I must find her and buy her a drink," wrote a user, as another added, "Do we all wanna go in on a muffin basket for Suzanna and her team? I will bake scones they deserve them."

"Dear Candace, Can you un-redact Suzanna Lee's address? I think a lot of us would like to send her a check," wrote a user.