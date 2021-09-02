HOAX ALERT: 'Intoxicated' Hunter Biden Travelling with Underage Girls and Cocaine Arrested by US Military

A claim suggesting that Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been arrested by the U.S. military after entering the country on a chartered flight is found to be fake. The claim has gone viral on social media with several netizens falling prey to the hoax.

Enacted in 1878, The Posse Comitatus Act does not allow the U.S. military to arrest U.S. citizens or enforce domestic law, and it is considered a federal crime to employ members of the armed forces in that way.

Hunter Biden Was Travelling with Underage Females?

The hoax surrounding Biden's arrest surfaced after Real Raw News published an article titled, "Military Arrests Hunter Biden," on August 30.

Claiming that Biden was arrested by the elements of the U.S. military working under JAG authority, the outlet reported that drugs were also seized from his possession.

The outlet reported that Biden, who was travelling with two underage female companions, was arrested after he "tried to re-enter the United States after deboarding a chartered flight that originated in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates."

"According to sources familiar with the arrest, U.S. Customs and Immigration Services detained Hunter Biden and friends moments after they had claimed baggage at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Preliminary information suggests that a suitcase in Biden's possession held several kilograms of "crack-cocaine" and that his two companions, based on passport information, were 13 and 14 years old," the report read.

Here is the Truth

Soon after the report surfaced on social media, the netizens were talking about it. "Hunter Biden and companions arrested after claiming baggage at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. A suitcase in Biden's possession held several kilograms of "crack-cocaine" and that his two companions, based on passport information, were 13 and 14 years old," tweeted a user.

"I also just posted a video alleging Hunter Biden was arrested Monday with kilos of crack and 2 underage females," wrote another user.

"Military arrested Hunter Biden on Monday early reports indicate that he had a suitcase full of Crack and was with two 13 year old girls. If true it'll be no surprise. His daddy likes them young as well," read another tweet.

Debunking the claim made by the outlet, Lead Stories, a fact checking website, said that Real Raw News is "known for publishing false assertions."

The outlet further claimed that there was no news coverage about 'Hunter Biden's arrest' either on Google search or social media platforms. Real Raw News has posted a disclaimer on its website, which reads, "Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel."